Indian National Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack; Jaishankar Assures Family Of Assistance

An Indian national has died after an attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while 11 other Indians were reported injured in the incident, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death and assured support to the bereaved family. The attack took place on October 10 amid a series of incidents targeting the airport over the past week. The Indian Embassy confirmed that one Indian national injured in the attack had succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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The embassy said it was in touch with the deceased's family and would provide all support to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains. It also said officials had contacted local authorities and hospital authorities to check on the condition of the injured Indian nationals.

At least 12 people were reported killed in the attack. More than 300 people were reported injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the repeated attacks on Riyadh's airport, including the October 10 incident, which resulted in casualties, injuries and damage to property. "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately, "the MEA said, extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty and called for peace and normalcy to return to the region. Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

The Indian Embassy had issued a security advisory on Thursday, urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities and stay indoors when necessary.

(With PTI inputs)

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