US May Consider Direct Intervention in Saudi-Houthi Conflict After Riyadh Airport Strike: What Trump Said

Escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi territory have heightened regional tensions, with the US considering direct military involvement alongside Riyadh against the Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen. The possibility of US intervention comes after a fresh attack on Saudi Arabia, with President Donald Trump indicating that Washington could join Saudi military operations and that a decision would be made soon.

“We may. We're going to look at it ... We'll make a decision. We move very quickly,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Ukraine Needs New Leader Who Can Deal With Putin

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Trump made these remarks after a missile struck King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, prompting an evacuation and leaving several people injured, according to regional officials. The missile hit a complex housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, raising concerns over the security of critical civilian infrastructure.

The latest attack was part of a growing series of assaults on Saudi Arabia following a major military offensive launched by a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi forces in neighbouring Yemen. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have intensified their attacks amid the widening regional confrontation.

Previous strikes have reportedly killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot. A separate attack on Wednesday also killed a Sudanese national, with the Houthis claiming responsibility for earlier strikes. No immediate statement from the group was reported regarding Saturday's airport attack.

The developments have increased pressure on Washington to clarify its position as Saudi Arabia confronts repeated attacks on its territory. Any decision by Trump to join the Saudi military campaign could mark a significant escalation in US involvement in the Yemen conflict and deepen the confrontation with the Iran-backed group.

The prospect of greater American involvement also adds uncertainty to an already volatile regional security situation. Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and aviation facilities have come under renewed pressure, while the possibility of further military action raises concerns about the broader consequences for regional stability and energy markets.

For now, Trump has not announced a final decision on whether US forces will participate in the strikes. His comments indicate that Washington is weighing its options as attacks continue and Saudi Arabia faces mounting security challenges.

ALSO READ: Canada Reaffirms Legal Threat As Cliffs Moves To Cut Jobs

The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further military escalation depending on the next steps taken by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.