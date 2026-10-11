'Unacceptable’: India Condemns 'Dastardly’ Riyadh Airport Missile Strike That Killed 12

India on Sunday strongly condemned the missile attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured 309 others, describing repeated assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and calling for an immediate end to such attacks.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. New Delhi also voiced solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia in defending the kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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India called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region amid escalating tensions.

The missile struck a complex housing Terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport, which serves domestic flights. Saudi authorities reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries, with some victims reportedly in critical condition.

The casualties included Saudi nationals and foreign citizens from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Sudan, highlighting the international impact of the attack.

A Saudi-led military coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the strike. The attack was reported to be the third targeting Riyadh's airport within a week, raising fresh concerns about the security of civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region.

Following the incident, Saudi authorities suspended airport operations and diverted flights while security personnel assessed the damage and responded to the emergency. The attack has intensified fears of further disruptions to air travel and a broader escalation of the regional conflict.

The latest violence comes amid an intensified military campaign by a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi forces in Yemen. Since the collapse of the July truce in Yemen's long-running war, Houthi forces have launched a heavy barrage of attacks across Saudi Arabia, striking airports, oil infrastructure, and commercial tankers.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington is considering joining Saudi Arabia's military strikes against the Houthis, although no final decision has been announced.

India's condemnation underscores New Delhi's concern over attacks on civilian targets and the wider consequences of the conflict for regional stability. The government's call for an immediate halt to hostilities reflects its position that civilian lives and critical infrastructure must be protected.

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With casualties mounting and tensions rising, the attack has renewed calls for restraint and urgent efforts to prevent further escalation across the region.

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