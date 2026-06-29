India Slams Pakistan's 'Reckless Behaviour', Condoles Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's reported air strikes on Afghan territory, expressing concern over civilian casualties and describing the action as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi said the strikes resulted in the deaths of several civilians, including women and children, and termed the incident a “blatant act of aggression” against Afghanistan.

The MEA accused Pakistan of following a pattern of “reckless behaviour” and alleged that Islamabad was attempting to divert attention from its internal challenges through acts of violence beyond its borders.

“India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for the early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

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The remarks came after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 28 civilians were killed following Pakistani air strikes and ground operations in Afghan provinces along the border on Sunday.

According to UNAMA, 49 others were injured in the attacks, with women and children among those affected. Afghanistan's Taliban administration said civilian residences were targeted and condemned the strikes as a “cowardly act” and an “atrocity”.

The developments have raised fresh concerns over tensions between the two neighbouring countries, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of violating its territorial integrity. Pakistan has previously maintained that its actions along the border are aimed at addressing security threats.

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