Religious Content Row: Geo News Removed From Air As Pakistan Media Watchdog Takes Action

Pakistan's media watchdog has suspended Geo News' broadcasting licence for 15 days after a Muharram programme aired by the channel was deemed by authorities to be potentially offensive to religious sentiments and a threat to public order.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said Geo News broadcast "religious visualisations" during its June 26 programme "Safar-e-Ishq", which raised serious concerns due to religious, cultural and social sensitivities during the holy month of Muharram.

The regulator said the channel failed to maintain required editorial caution and directed Geo News to conduct an internal inquiry into the matter. The issue has also been referred to PEMRA's Council of Complaints.Geo News later apologised, calling the broadcast an editorial error, according to reports.

The channel said the footage was removed from all its platforms and clarified that the visuals showed rituals followed by some communities in Iraq and other parts of the Middle East, and were intended to highlight local customs rather than support any religious practice.

The controversy comes during one of Pakistan's most sensitive religious periods, when authorities increase security measures amid concerns over sectarian tensions. Depictions involving Islamic figures remain a highly sensitive issue in the country.

Geo News, one of Pakistan's largest private television networks, has faced regulatory action following the broadcast.

Pakistan has frequently drawn criticism from press freedom groups over restrictions on media organisations, with channels facing suspensions and transmission curbs.

The latest action adds to ongoing debates around balancing religious sensitivities, public order and freedom of expression in Pakistan's media landscape.

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