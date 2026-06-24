'Baseless Fiction': Pakistan Official Trashes Claims Of Mossad Plot To Kill Army Chief Asim Munir

In the backdrop of earlier claims by a Brazilian independent journalist, Pepe Escobar, about the alleged assassination attempt of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir during the talks in Switzerland on June 21 by Mossad, a prominent Pakistani journalist has now spoken up to dispel the rumours.

Kamran Khan, a veteran journalist associated with Pakistan's ARY News, while quoting a Pakistani security official, described the assassination claim as “baseless fiction with no connection to reality.”

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In a post on X, Khan said, "'Absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense. Nothing of this sort occurred,' a well-placed Pakistani security official said while responding to this sensational X post."

"According to the official, the entire Swiss visit by the Pakistani delegation, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, 'proceeded like clockwork.' At no point during the visit was there 'any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or U.S. security teams,'" Khan further posted.

"The senior official further said that 'Pakistan's security arrangements remained fully in place throughout the Prime Minister's and the Field Marshal's stay in Lucerne.' The official dismissed the assassination claim as “baseless fiction with no connection to reality," Khan added.

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Earlier, Pepe, in his interview with Mario Nawfal, claimed Pakistani military intelligence had intercepted a Mossad plan to assassinate Army Chief Asim Munir during the talks, and then sent Israel a stern warning.

The claim has not been acknowledged by either Israeli or Pakistani authorities, and security services did not send out any warnings during the negotiations on June 21.

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