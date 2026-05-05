India Says Fujairah Attack Unacceptable, Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities

India on Tuesday said that an attack on the United Arab Emirates' port city of Fujairah as 'unacceptable' and demanded an immediate halt to hostilities.

The remark came after three Indians were injured in the attack.

Fujairah's oil industry zone is a strategically significant energy hub that allows the UAE to export oil through the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

In its statement, the MEA said, "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians."

"India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues." It added.

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India's Embassy in Abu Dhabi had on Monday already confirmed the incident, saying: "We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals."

The strikes were part of a broader Iranian barrage on the UAE.

UAE's Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four UAVs launched from Iran on Monday. The attack ended a nearly month-long pause in Iranian strikes on the UAE since the April 8 ceasefire.

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The UAE is home to nearly 3.5 million Indian expatriates, the largest diaspora community in the country, and the Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for India's energy imports.

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