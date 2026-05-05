Dream 11 Parent Launches DreamStreet, Marks Entry Into Stock Broking

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming platform Dream11, has entered the retail broking space with the launch of DreamStreet, marking its first formal move beyond gaming into financial services.The new platform aims to tap India's expanding base of retail investors at a time when demat account additions have accelerated but participation remains uneven. While precise timelines were not disclosed, DreamStreet is starting with equities and exchange‑traded funds, with futures and options and IPO access expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The platform positions itself as a technology-led brokerage and research interface, incorporating data tools and access to SEBI‑registered research analysts and investment advisers. DreamStreet is also introducing an in‑app artificial intelligence assistant, branded “Veda”, which is designed to help users navigate stock information, analysis and investment decisions.

The launch comes amid heightened competition in India's broking industry, where digital-first platforms have driven rapid customer acquisition through low-cost execution, simplified user interfaces and education-led onboarding. Despite growth in the retail investor base since the pandemic, market participation tends to be concentrated, with many first-time investors remaining cautious due to market complexity and lack of advisory access.

DreamStreet's initial focus is on first-time and under‑served investors, according to people familiar with the effort. The company is targeting broader demat penetration rather than active trading volumes in the near term, aligning the product roadmap around gradual feature additions over the coming months. However, the brokerage enters the market as regulators continue to scrutinise digital investment advice, influencer‑led content and the use of technology in retail investing. Compliance frameworks, research quality and risk disclosures are expected to play a key role in determining platform credibility.

Rahul Mirchandani, co‑founder and chief executive of DreamStreet, said the platform was designed to reduce friction for users who have stayed away from markets due to lack of clarity or confidence. “The goal is to integrate data and information in a way that helps users cut through complexity,” he said.

Dream Sports has not disclosed its investment outlay for the venture or long‑term monetisation strategy. With established brokers already competing aggressively on pricing and features, DreamStreet's ability to scale beyond its parent company's consumer ecosystem remains a key question for the market.

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