Pakistan To America And BBC TO NYT — How The World Covered BJP's Bengal Win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s decisive mandate in the West Bengal elections has the attention of international media, with American daily The New York Times and British broadcaster BBC leading the coverage.

The BJP won 206 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign.

The New York Times

The New York Times (NYT) reported the BJP's electoral mandate with the headline, “India's Elections Deliver an Upset: What to Know”.

It stated, “The implications of the results stretch far beyond state capitals. The outcome strengthens the B.J.P.'s national momentum ahead of the 2029 general election, bolsters its position in Parliament and deals a significant blow to regional political forces, advancing the B.J.P.'s push toward a more centralised, unitary model of governance.”

Underlining the significance of the win in West Bengal, it said, “In West Bengal, in India's east, the election looked like a litmus test for Mr. Modi. If the B.J.P. could win in West Bengal, analysts said, it can win anywhere.”

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BBC

The BBC's coverage focused firmly on the BJP's Bengal victory. Headlined “Modi's BJP conquers Bengal, one of India's toughest political frontiers”, it said, “Monday's BJP victory there would rank among the most significant breakthroughs of Modi's 12-year reign. It is not merely the defeat of a three-term incumbent, but the completion of the party's long march into eastern India.”

“What makes the result particularly striking is that the BJP achieved this despite still lacking the kind of deep organisational machinery that regional parties historically required to win Bengal,” it added.

The Guardian

In its coverage, The Guardian underscored the significance of the Bengal result, describing the state as an outlier: one of the last opposition-held territories during the BJP's broader consolidation of power across the country.

Titled “Narendra Modi's BJP wins election in West Bengal for the first time”, it said, the result “will have significant implications for India's political landscape and deal another demoralising blow to the already weakened opposition.”

The Guardian noted that the results also underlined that southern India continues to pose a challenge for the BJP's expansion. In Kerala, a state with a strong tradition of electing Left-led governments, the Congress managed to unseat the Communist alliance for the first time in ten years, even as the BJP registered modest gains.

“In a big electoral shock in Tamil Nadu, political newcomer and former film star C Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party became the first new political outfit to gain power in the state for almost 50 years,” it said.

Reuters

Reuters attributed the BJP's victory in the state elections to “Modi's strategy of ‌pushing economic development, giving generous handouts and appealing to the country's Hindu majority.”

It added that the BJP is “backed by a war chest that dwarfs the opposition's.”

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The Washington Post

The Washington Post titled its report, “Modi's party wins control of India's West Bengal in a key state election.”

“The outcome marks a significant breakthrough for Modi's party, which had tried for years to dislodge the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has never governed West Bengal, a politically influential state, where Banerjee — one of Modi's most prominent critics — has held power since 2011,” it wrote.

“The outcome in West Bengal is expected to boost Modi's standing and strengthen his political position midway through his third term in office after the 2024 national election forced his ruling party to rely on regional allies to form a government,” it added.

Pakistan

Pakistani daily Dawn carried an AFP report describing how Modi claimed a “record” victory in West Bengal.

“The results should put Modi on a stronger footing while he battles a series of economic and foreign policy challenges, including high unemployment rates and a pending US trade deal, ahead of a general election in 2029,” it said.

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