Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Clash On TV, Online?

Mumbai City FC host East Bengal FC in a high-stakes Indian Super League clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday, with both sides looking to move to the top of the table, at least provisionally, as the season enters its decisive phase.

Due to the mismatched number of games played, top spot in the ISL comes with an asterisk. Jamshedpur FC currently lead with 21 points from 11 matches, while Mohun Bagan SG sit second on 20 points, having played just nine games. That leaves Mohun Bagan with two games in hand, effectively placing them in the driver's seat.

Mumbai City FC (19 points from 10 matches) and East Bengal FC (18 points from 9 matches) can both go to the top with a win, but their margin for error is narrow. East Bengal's superior goal difference (+17) and game in hand keep them competitive, but they are still chasing a Mohun Bagan side that controls its own destiny.

For Mumbai City, having already played more games than their direct rivals, any further slip will end their faint hopes.

In terms of recent form, East Bengal arrive with momentum. They secured a commanding 3-0 win over Odisha FC in their last outing, with Youssef Ezzejjari scoring twice after Bipin Singh opened the scoring. The performance underlined their attacking depth and consistency.

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Ezzejjari in particular has been in lethal form this season, leading the scoring charts with 9 goals from as many games.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, have seen their momentum stall. They suffered their first defeat of the season, a 2-0 loss to FC Goa, before being held to a goalless draw by Bengaluru FC, results that have left them needing a response at home.

The match also arrives against the backdrop of a major development at East Bengal. Head coach Oscar Bruzon confirmed he will step down at the end of the season, turning the final phase into what effectively becomes a “last dance” for the squad.

Having transformed the team since taking over in October 2024, Bruzon's impending departure adds an emotional layer to East Bengal's title push, with the possibility of delivering a first-ever ISL title serving as a fitting send-off.

Venue And Match Timing

The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match is scheduled to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC (4-3-3): Phurba Lachenpa; Akash Mishra, Nuno Reis, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Bijay Chhetri; Joni Kauko, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Partap Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Noufal P.N.

East Bengal FC (4-3-3): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Vishnu P. V., Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Souvik Chakraborty; Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh; Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari, Anton Søjberg.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD) television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website (subscription required).

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