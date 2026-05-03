India's Chess Prodigy: Eight-Year Old TN Boy Beats World No. 7 Grandmaster In Online Match

An eight-year-old chess prodigy from Tamil Nadu has delivered a remarkable upset by defeating World No. 7 Vincent Keymer in an online blitz game, drawing widespread attention across the chess community.

The young player, Tamizh Amudhan, has already built a reputation as a rising talent, but his latest victory is being hailed as extraordinary, not just for the result, but for the circumstances surrounding it.

The game took place on Friday during the Freestyle Friday online blitz tournament, a weekly event that features players from around the world competing in fast-paced matches.

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How the match unfolded

As the tournament progressed, the town of Sivakasi was lashed by heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in a total power grid failure.

Refusing to forfeit or withdraw, the youngster adapted to his environment with remarkable composure. Amudhan continued the fast-paced blitz game by candlelight, balancing his laptop on a pillow to maintain a stable connection.

Despite unstable internet and the flickering of his surroundings, the eight-year-old maintained his focus to defeat one of the world's premier grandmasters.

Achievements

The youngster from Sivakasi defeated the reigning 2025 Chennai Grand Masters champion, 21-year-old German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer, during an online blitz encounter that defied all odds.

The victory draws immediate parallels to Praggnanandhaa's landmark 2022 win over Magnus Carlsen at the Airthings Masters.

This success is the result of immense familial sacrifice. Amudhan's parents take turns staying with him in Thiruthangal, nearly 350 kilometers from their home, to ensure he can train without disruption.

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Their dedication has already borne fruit; over the past year, Tamizh has secured four silver medals and a bronze at the 27th Asian Youth Chess Championship 2025.

Freestyle Friday is a premier weekly online blitz tournament that brings high-intensity chess to the digital stage.

The tournament utilises an 11-round Swiss format; it regularly draws a competitive lineup of titled players, from National Masters to Grandmasters. With a consistent prize pool of approximately $1,000, the stakes remain high every single week.

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