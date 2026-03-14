Chess: Mayank Chakraborty Becomes India's 94th Grandmaster, First From Assam

The International Master Mayank Chakraborty has achieved a milestone by securing a final spot in the Grandmaster Tournament in Sweden, becoming the first Assam candidate to accomplish a top performance.

The 16-year-old International Master Mayank Chakraborty has achieved his final norm in Sweden and is set to become India's 94th Grandmaster. Mayank succeeded with an astounding performance, scoring 7 points out of 9 in the first round. He has also surpassed the mandatory 2,500 FIDE rating, a key requirement for the grandmaster title.

After eight rounds, the young talent Mayank leads the standings by a full point clear of the rest of the field with 6.5 points out of 8. By beating Philip Lindgren in the eighth round, Mayank bagged his final Grandmaster norm with one round remaining. Currently, Mayank is ranked 55th in India.

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The final faceoff in the last round with Willow Jonah B will confirm the title for Mayank. Mayank's final Grandmaster norm will be officially validated if his opponent turns up for the first move in the final round scheduled for March 14.

About Master Mayank Chakraborty

Mayank, who resides in Guwahati, would certainly have made the whole Northeast chess community proud. He has long been the highest-rated chess player from Northeast India, and with this achievement, he is now looking to become the first-ever GM from Assam. He is known for winning the National U-11 (2019) and two National U-17 championships.

His rise is especially notable given the limited chess infrastructure in the North East. Mayank spent more than a year preparing on his own, relying on digital resources such as YouTube and ChessBase DVDs before receiving professional coaching from GM Saptarishi Roy Chowdhury, as per The Logical India.

The GM title is the highest designation in chess for young players, awarded by FIDE, and is among the most prestigious honours in the sport.

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