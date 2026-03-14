Middle East Tensions Disrupt Travel: IndiGo Cancels 97 Flights, Air India To Operate 80

Flights are experiencing significant disruptions at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and other major routes due to the Middle East conflict, causing cancellations and delays on March 14, 2026.

Passengers are urged to check flight status directly, as schedules are volatile due to reduced capacity. The ongoing US-Iran war is impacting air traffic in the Gulf region.

While Air India plans to operate 80 special flights to manage demand, many services remain disrupted. IndiGo has announced cancellations of 97 flights as of March 14.

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Air India informed through an X post which read, "Air India and Air India Express will together operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 14 March 2026."

#ImportantUpdate



Air India and Air India Express will together operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 14 March 2026.



For more details: https://t.co/pTI3BZPcI3 — Air India (@airindia) March 13, 2026

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time, the official notification stated.

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Passengers who booked routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund, mentioned the Air India Group.

IndiGo Flights to UAE

IndiGo has cancelled 97 flights across several West Asia routes, including major disruptions at DXB due to the ongoing regional conflict and airspace restrictions.

While some services are gradually resuming, travelers are strongly advised to verify their current flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo halted the majority of its scheduled operations to Dubai on March 14.

The flights cancelled on the routes are from Indian cities and destinations including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Muscat, Dammam, Ras Al Khaimah, Doha, Bahrain, and others.

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