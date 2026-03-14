US-Iran War: India Grants 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals; Waives Overstay Penalty

India has announced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals stranded in the country due to escalating tensions in West Asia that have disrupted international air travel.

In a notification issued on March 13, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said visas and e-visas that are expiring or due to expire soon will be extended by one month free of charge for affected travellers. The extensions will be processed by the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) on a case-by-case basis.

The move comes as growing military tensions across the Gulf region have triggered flight disruptions, leaving several travellers unable to depart as planned.

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Extension of Regular Indian Visa/E-Visa and waiver of over stay penalty. to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia pic.twitter.com/UZEAt78y0S — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) March 13, 2026

Overstay Penalties Waived

Authorities have also announced that overstay penalties will be waived for foreign nationals who remained in India beyond their permitted stay because of the crisis. According to the notification, penalties for overstaying after February 28, 2026, due to travel disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict will not be imposed.

Officials clarified that foreigners who are unable to apply for visa extensions or exit permits during this period will not be treated as violating immigration laws. The consulate added that exit permits will be issued free of charge, allowing affected travellers to leave the country once flight routes reopen and travel conditions normalise.

Special Provisions For Diverted Flights

Authorities have also introduced relief measures for passengers arriving in India due to diverted flights caused by the regional crisis.

Foreign nationals landing in India under such circumstances will be granted Temporary Landing Permits (TLPs) at no cost, the consulate said. The measure is aimed at ensuring travellers affected by emergency flight diversions are able to enter the country legally and make onward travel arrangements without additional financial burden.

Travel Disruption Amid Escalating Tensions

The visa relief measures come as military tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to escalate, raising security concerns across several Gulf nations.

Drone and missile strikes linked to the conflict have affected military installations and infrastructure across parts of the region, prompting airspace restrictions and forcing airlines to reroute or suspend certain flights. As a result, international travel routes across West Asia have seen significant disruptions.

Limited Flight Operations Continue

Indian missions in the region have also been issuing advisories as flight schedules remain restricted. The Indian Embassy in Doha said nearly 500 Indian nationals recently travelled from Qatar to India and other destinations on Qatar Airways flights, including services to Kochi.

The airline also assisted in transporting the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died of natural causes, along with accompanying family members, on humanitarian grounds. However, authorities said Qatar's airspace remains only partially open, limiting flight operations.

According to the advisory, one Qatar Airways flight to Mumbai was scheduled to operate on March 14, reflecting the gradual but still constrained restoration of air connectivity in the region.

Get the latest updates on the US,Israel-Iran war here.

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