US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says War Will Last As Long As Needed'; Missile Hits U.S. Embassy In Baghdad

Saturday marks the 15th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asserted that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured. At the same time, Iran's moves in the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global oil shipments.

The United States is sending additional military assets to the region, including parts of a Marine Expeditionary Unit and an amphibious assault vessel, though officials emphasize that this does not necessarily indicate an imminent ground offensive.

Tensions have also escalated in Lebanon, where intensified Israeli airstrikes have resulted in 773 fatalities, including over 100 children.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the updates on US, Israel-Iran War.