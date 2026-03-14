Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says War Will Last As Long As Needed'; Missile Hits U.S. Embassy In Baghdad

The U.S. Department of Energy says that the first batches of crude released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) are expected to begin reaching the market next week.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says War Will Last As Long As Needed'; Missile Hits U.S. Embassy In Baghdad
2 minutes ago

Saturday marks the 15th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asserted that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured. At the same time, Iran's moves in the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global oil shipments.

The United States is sending additional military assets to the region, including parts of a Marine Expeditionary Unit and an amphibious assault vessel, though officials emphasize that this does not necessarily indicate an imminent ground offensive.

Tensions have also escalated in Lebanon, where intensified Israeli airstrikes have resulted in 773 fatalities, including over 100 children.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)
Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 14, 2026 09:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Missile Hits Helipad Inside U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Two Iraqi security officials reported that a missile hit a helipad inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, with smoke seen rising from the area following the strike, as per reports from AP.

Mar 14, 2026 09:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Indian LPG Carrier Shivalik Safely Clears Hormuz Under Navy Escort

An Indian LPG carrier, Shivalik, transporting more than 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, has safely entered open waters after navigating the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports. The vessel is currently under escort by the Indian Navy and is expected to reach India within the next two days, with Mumbai or Kandla likely to be its destination port.

Reports also indicate that another LPG carrier is scheduled to transit the strait around 9:30 a.m. IST and will likewise receive naval escort once it exits the high‑risk maritime corridor.

Mar 14, 2026 09:26 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Missile Downed Over Doha; Dubai Hit by Falling Debris

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced that its armed forces intercepted a missile over Doha, following reports from residents who heard explosions and were instructed to remain indoors. Authorities later lifted the alert after confirming that the threat had been neutralised, according to Al Jazeera.

In a related incident linked to the wider US‑Israel‑Iran conflict, debris from a missile interception fell onto the exterior of a building in central Dubai. The Dubai Media Office said the situation was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries or fires reported, as noted by Reuters.

Mar 14, 2026 09:23 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Trump Says Iran War Will Last ‘As Long as Needed’

When questioned about how long the conflict could continue, President Donald Trump said he could not provide a timeframe. He noted that he had his own sense of the duration but saw no value in sharing it. Trump added that the war would last “as long as it needs to,” claiming Iran’s forces had been severely weakened and that the country was in a state of collapse.

Mar 14, 2026 09:22 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Trump Says U.S. Crippled Iran’s Military, Vows More Action

US President Donald Trump issued a forceful assessment of the ongoing conflict with Iran, declaring that Washington had acted to “end the nuclear threat in the Middle East and throughout the world.” He said the United States now holds “a position of dominance that nobody has ever seen before,” claiming that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded. “Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, and most of their military is gone. They have no radar... Today we've had some very big hits. Very powerful hits,” Trump said.

When asked about the timing of U.S. naval escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, he responded, “It will happen soon, very soon.”

Trump also acknowledged that U.S. and Israeli goals in the war may not fully align. “Well, I think they might be a little different, I guess. They’re a different country than we are,” he said, while insisting that Israel recognizes unparalleled U.S. strength. “But he (Netanyahu) will tell you there’s never been a power like the power of the United States. I built our military in my first term.”

Mar 14, 2026 08:52 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Kuwait Downs Drone Amid Gulf Tensions

Kuwait’s National Guard intercepted and brought down a drone in an area under its protection, according to a statement from the Kuwait Government Communication Centre. Officials said the move was necessary to safeguard critical infrastructure and address potential security threats.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Iran launching waves of missile and drone attacks across the Gulf that have targeted U.S. assets, military facilities, and civilian areas, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Mar 14, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: US Orders Partial Evacuation of Staff from Oman

The United States has ordered the departure of non‑essential government personnel and their families from Oman due to rising security concerns. According to Al Jazeera, the State Department cited heightened risks linked to potential armed conflict and terrorism.

While Oman remains under a Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory, areas close to the Yemeni border continue to carry the highest Level 4 “do not travel” warning because of persistent threats in those regions.

Mar 14, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: US to Release First Reserve Of Oil Next Week

The U.S. Department of Energy says that the first batches of crude released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) are expected to begin reaching the market next week. The Trump administration has authorised a drawdown of 172 million barrels as part of a wider International Energy Agency initiative in which member nations will jointly release 400 million barrels to ease supply pressures caused by the ongoing U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran.

According to Energy Department statements, the U.S. release will be delivered over roughly four months, following planned discharge schedules. The last major SPR drawdown occurred in 2022 under President Joe Biden, when 180 million barrels were released in response to the supply shock triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 
 

Mar 14, 2026 08:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Fuel Shortages From War Begin To Threaten Global Food Supply

Food crops are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the energy supply crunch caused by war in the Middle East, with farmers across Asia and Europe facing a scarcity of fuel needed to operate essential machinery. Australian grain growers are facing fuel delivery cutbacks ahead of the planting season.

In Bangladesh, some rice farmers cannot secure diesel to power irrigation pumps, while fishermen in the Philippines may soon need to keep their boats ashore. A prolonged supply crunch will drive up food bills and play into global concerns about inflation arising from the conflict.

img
read-more
Fuel Shortages From War Begin To Threaten Global Food Supply

Mar 14, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: US Hits Military Targets On Iran's Kharg Island

President Donald Trump said the US bombed military targets on a critical Iranian outpost in the Persian Gulf and threatened additional strikes targeting oil infrastructure if Tehran continued to block energy flows, in the latest escalation of the two-week conflict that has upended the region.

Trump said American forces “executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East,” including destroying military targets on Kharg Island. Trump, writing in a social media post, added that “for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” though he warned Iran's leaders that he would immediately reconsider that decision if they interfered with ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

img
read-more
US Hits Military Targets On Iran's Kharg Island As War Escalates

Mar 14, 2026 07:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Araghchi Accuses U.S. of Double Standards on Global Oil Policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sharply criticized the Trump administration in a post on X, accusing Washington of double standards in its approach to global oil markets. He argued that the U.S. had spent months pressuring India to curb purchases of Russian crude, yet after just two weeks of conflict with Iran, the White House was now encouraging countries — including India — to increase their imports of Russian oil.

Araghchi also took aim at European governments, saying their belief that backing what he called an “illegal war” against Iran would secure stronger U.S. support against Russia was misguided.

Mar 14, 2026 07:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Will Strike US-linked Energy Sites If Oil Facilities Are Hit, Says Iran

Iran has issued a warning that it will strike oil and energy facilities connected to the United States if its own petroleum infrastructure comes under attack.

As reported by Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for the Khatam al‑Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that any assault on Iran’s oil assets would prompt retaliatory action against energy sites operated by companies aligned with or supporting the U.S. across the region.

Mar 14, 2026 07:27 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: Five US Air Force Planes Hit In Iranian Strike On Saudi Arabia

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, five U.S. Air Force refuelling aircraft were damaged on the ground during a recent Iranian missile strike targeting a Saudi air base.

The incident occurred at Prince Sultan Air Base, where the aircraft sustained hits but were not fully destroyed. U.S. officials told the newspaper that the damaged planes are now undergoing repairs, and no injuries were reported as a result of the strike.

Mar 14, 2026 07:26 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live: US Deploys 2,500 marines, Amphibious Ship To Middle East

The United States is preparing to reinforce its military footprint in the Middle East by sending roughly 2,500 Marines along with an additional naval ship. As reported by Gulf News, the deployment will involve components of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA‑7).

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that the decision is part of broader, sensitive military planning and marks a significant strengthening of America’s presence in the region.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran War Live Updates: US Kicks Off Oil Reserve Release; Trump Says War Will Last As Long As Needed'

US-Iran War Live Updates: US Kicks Off Oil Reserve Release; Trump Says War Will Last As Long As Needed'

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source