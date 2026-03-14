Middle East Tensions: Two India-Bound LPG Tankers Cross Strait Of Hormuz After Diplomatic Push

Two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers have successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and are now headed towards India, after days of diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The vessels — Shivalik and Nanda Devi, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) — navigated the narrow sea route with the cooperation of Iran and other regional stakeholders, government sources told NDTV. Their movement marks a significant step in restoring shipping activity through the vital energy corridor following disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in the region.

The passage comes after a series of diplomatic conversations between India and Iran. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held four rounds of phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi since the crisis began, with discussions taking place on February 28, March 5, March 10 and March 12.

Diplomatic engagement was further elevated on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing concern over the escalating hostilities and their impact on civilian lives and global trade routes.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priority,” Modi said in a post on X after the call.

Critical Cargo on Board

The two ships are carrying significant energy supplies bound for India. Officials said Shivalik is transporting around 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG, while Nanda Devi is also carrying a large cargo of gas.

Their passage comes after several vessels were stranded on either side of the Strait of Hormuz following a sharp escalation in regional tensions. Missile and drone exchanges across West Asia had raised concerns over the safety of shipping lanes, halting movement for hundreds of vessels, including 28 India-flagged ships.

More Vessels Begin Moving

Another Indian-flagged vessel has also begun moving through the region. Jag Prakash, an oil tanker carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, has sailed from the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping. Authorities said India continues to work with regional partners to ensure safe passage for ships and crew operating in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz — located between Iran and Oman — remains one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handling roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. Around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently employed across merchant and offshore vessels operating in the wider Gulf region.

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