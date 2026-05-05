IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Delhi Capitals? Chennai Super Kings Bowling Coach Eric Simons Provides Update

The 2026 Indian Premier League has reached a decisive stage, where every game carries significant weight for teams chasing a playoff berth.

Two sides still in contention despite languishing in the lower half of the table are Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions CSK sit sixth, while the 2020 finalists DC occupy seventh, with little separating them. Against this backdrop, the two teams are set to clash in Match 48 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi have received a timely boost with the return of Mitchell Starc. The Australian quick missed a major portion of the first half of the league due to injury but marked his comeback in style against Rajasthan Royals, picking up three crucial wickets and immediately making his presence felt. The Capitals are set to be further strengthened by the return of Lungi Ngidi, who has recovered from a concussion that had kept him out of action. With Starc and Ngidi available, DC now possess a formidable pace attack featuring two proven match-winners.

While Delhi head into the contest with renewed energy, Chennai are still awaiting the return of their talisman, MS Dhoni. The veteran has not featured this season as he continues to recover from a persistent calf issue.

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Ahead of the crucial fixture, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons addressed the media and provided an update on Dhoni's fitness. The 64-year-old, however, remained cautious about putting a timeline on the former captain's return.

"An update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us in Delhi but is steadily improving. He'll be ready when he's ready," Simons said.

Simons also showed support to team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who has come under heavy scrutiny for lack of runs.

"I don't think one must not link his runs to his captaincy," Simmons said. "He's always been very clear around the leadership and he's very much the leader of the team."

Gaikwad though has shown signs of rediscovering his form as he has hit back-to-back fifties in his last two appearances.

Earlier in the season, CSK beat DC by 23 runs at Chepauk. It was their first win of the campaign following defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening two fixtures.

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