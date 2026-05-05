Mahua Moitra Reacts As Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Loses Mandate: 'If Bengal Wanted BJP...'

The 2026 West Bengal assembly elections have ended Mamta Banerjee's 15-year reign, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) bagging 206 seats, well above the majority mark of 148.

In her first reaction to the BJP's sweep, Mahua Moitra, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP from Krishnanagar, posted a message on social media, X, stating, “The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got the BJP. We respect that."

The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that. We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party. We will continue to stand & fight for a secular country where… — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 5, 2026

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"We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch, and for that I am proud of my leader and my party," she said, signalling unity within the TMC ranks.

She went on to emphasise the party's dedication to its foundational ideals, saying, “We will continue to stand and fight for a secular country where the Constitution, not brute majoritarianism, is the last word. Jai Hind."

The West Bengal Assembly elections triggered a political upheaval, marking a major breakthrough for the BJP.

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On the other hand, the TMC's representation dwindled to 80 seats, a stark decline from 2021, when they won 214 seats.

Mamata lost Bhabanipur seat

A pivotal moment in the election unfolded in the Bhabanipur constituency, which has long been recognised as Mamata Banerjee's stronghold.

In a stunning turn of events, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari triumphed over Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari garnered 73,917 votes, while Mamata got 58,812, highlighting not only a shift at the party level, but also a personal political defeat for the TMC leader.

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