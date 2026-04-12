IMF Chief Says Global Prices Will Take Time to Recede After War

Global prices will take time to come down to levels seen before the US-Israeli war with Iran even if a ceasefire holds, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"It will take some time, yes, and it will take more time for locations that are experiencing higher degree of disruption," Georgieva said in comments aired Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation ahead of this week's spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. "That's why we need to remember the asymmetry of this shock."

Georgieva reiterated that the IMF will lower its global growth forecast as a result of the war in Iran.

"We are going to have a downgrade, and the size of this downgrade will depend on these two things, duration and speed with which everything can come back to the same level of production that we had before," she said.

ALSO READ: Iran Ceasefire Talks To US Earnings Season: Five Key Market Trends To Watch Next Week

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the US will begin a full naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and threatened to retaliate in the event of Iranian resistance. Trump's announcement came hours after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal during direct talks in Pakistan, raising doubt about prospects for the ceasefire announced last week to hold as well as a permanent end to the war.

ALSO READ: IMF Chief Urges Central Banks to Fight Inflation Amid Middle East Conflict, Warns of 'Unavoidable' Economic Pain

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.