'Human Takes Final Call': Anthropic CEO On Whether Claude Was Used For Bombing Iran School Kids

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei addressed the tragic bombing of an Iranian girl's school and said that while he is not aware of what role the company's flagship AI model Claude played in it, the final decision to attack lay with humans.

On the first day of the war itself, a fatal strike claimed an estimated minimum of 150 lives school in an Iranian girls' school located near an active IRGC ​cruise missile base in Minab.

Since then, America's defense department Pentagon has been investigating the strike and has not claimed responsibility as of yet.

AI Large language models such as Claude have widely been used for open-source intelligence (OSINT) in West Asia and other recent conflicts.

Follow the live updates of the West Asia conflict here.

They enable fast processing of datasets to monitor troop movements, evaluate propaganda, and detect misinformation, accelerating decision-making in dynamic battle environments.

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday, Amodei said that in case claude was used, it did not violate the company's policies as the military takes the final call , and that the principle of human decision-making is important.

"Look, we don't have access to, we don't know exactly how these models were used," he said, describing the strike against the school as "a really terrible thing to happen."

Moreover he argued that the principle that would have been followed here, is one that has already been established — human makes the final decision.

ALSO READ: Iran Will Pay The Price For 'Taking Too Long' To Decide On Deal, Says Trump; Oil Prices Climb

“I don't know what role Claude or any other AI had, but if this isn't an illustration why that principle is so important, I don't know what is," Amodei remaked.

While the probe was reported to have reached its final stages, no responsibility has been claimed by the US military so far.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.