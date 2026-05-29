Hormuz Blockade: 11 Indian-Flagged Vessels Still In Persian Gulf Region, Says MEA

Many ships, especially those headed for India carrying vital energy and LPG cargo, suffered significant delays as a result of growing geopolitical tensions and standoffs affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

While responding to a question by the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded, saying some Indian vessels are still stuck in the Persian Gulf.

“It is our understanding that 11 Indian-flagged vessels are still in the Persian Gulf region. Fourteen of these ships that were in the Persian Gulf have already returned; they were able to cross the Strait of Hormuz and have reached India,” said the MEA Spokesperson.

ALSO READ: RBI To Review AI Framework For Banks, NBFCs: Risk Detection, Cyber-Mapping On Top Agenda

During an official press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), provided an update on the situation of Indian vessels traversing the sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

India has rescued around 1,750 sailors from stranded or damaged ships, while more than 20,000 Indian seamen are employed in the Gulf. Diplomatic routes have also been used to resolve incidents involving the incarceration of Indian crew members, such as those on the MV Harbour Phoenix.

Nearly half of India's imports of crude oil and more than 80% of its imports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) come via the Strait of Hormuz, making it a vital lifeline. The Indian economy experiences severe energy shortages, inflation, and shipping issues as a result of any military escalation or blockade of this maritime corridor.

ALSO READ: Have Petrol Diesel Prices Been Hiked On May 29? Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, And More

Approximately 1.5 to 2.5 million barrels per day are supplied straight from Persian Gulf producers, accounting for 85–90% of India's total oil imports. Disruptions cause a spike in the price of crude oil globally, which raises domestic retail costs for household products, petrol, and diesel.

The Strait is where most of India's LPG supplies pass. These shipments are immediately threatened by an embargo, which forces India to look for more expensive alternatives.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.