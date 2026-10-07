Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Work On Asymmetric Organic Synthesis

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.”

"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the official handle of The Nobel Prize informed on X.

Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai will share a 12 million-krona, nearly $1.2 million award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Wednesday.

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Kenso Soai designed the first chemical reaction in which only one of the potential mirror images was formed. "Other than life itself, no one had ever achieved this feat. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted," The Nobel Prize said in another post on X.

Henri Kagan discovered a way of engineering chemical reactions, permitting a greater excess of one of the mirror images to be created than was previously assumed possible. "His discovery has been revolutionary for chemists who develop reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials," it added.

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Known to be the world's most prestigious science awards, the Nobels are annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace. Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite established the five prizes. The prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden's central bank in 1968.

This year, the prize money was increased by 1 million kronor per category in connection to the 125th anniversary of the awards. In 2025, chemistry prize was awarded to three scientists for their work in creating molecular constructions with potential to help combat climate change.

The Nobel Prize winners will be announced till October 12 in Stockholm, except the Nobel Peace Prize, whose recipients are unveiled on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

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