Francis Halzen Awarded Nobel Prize In Physics For Discovery Of High-energy Neutrinos Of Astrophysical Origin

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Belgian-born astrophysicist Francis Halzen for contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.

In a post on the social media platform X, the official handle of The Nobel Prize informed, "The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Physics to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.”

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"Halzen realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for 'the IceCube Neutrino Observatory – a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday.

The neutrino interactions that are continuously collected by IceCube will provide researchers with the knowledge about the violent settings in which high-energy neutrinos can be created and could even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena, the statement said.

Halzen will receive a 12 million-krona or nearly $1.2 million award.



The Nobel prizes are awarded every year for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace. The five awards were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was included by Sweden's central bank in 1968.

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