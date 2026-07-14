Global Oil Supply To Impact? Another Tanker Struck By Missile Near Hormuz Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has issued a fresh warning after a tanker was reportedly hit by a missile near the Strait of Hormuz, the latest in a string of attacks on commercial shipping amid escalating US-Iran hostilities.

In its advisory, the agency said it had received a report of an incident 13 nautical miles southeast of Limah, Oman.

"A tanker has reported being hit by a missile while transiting outbound on the southern route," the warning said, adding that authorities were investigating and advising vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The report was logged on Monday, with the warning issued the following day, citing military authorities as the source.

The incident adds to a rapidly worsening security picture in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass.

It comes just hours after the UAE Ministry of Defence said the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the strait's southern shipping lane, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy disputed that account, claiming the vessels had switched off navigation systems and strayed into a minefield after ignoring warnings from Iranian maritime authorities.

ALSO READ: 'Ignored Repeated Warnings': Iran's IRGC Defends Strikes On UAE Tankers In Hormuz

The renewed attacks follow the collapse of an earlier ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, with US President Donald Trump declaring that America would resume strikes on Iran and take over security of the strait, calling the US a potential "guardian" of the waterway.

Iran's Parliament has separately introduced legislation asserting the country's sovereign control over Hormuz, with lawmakers vowing to defend what they called their "red lines" in the strait.

With tensions showing no signs of easing, shipping companies and insurers have grown increasingly wary of the southern Hormuz route, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supply and further volatility in energy markets.

UKMTO has urged vessels operating in the region to maintain heightened vigilance and report any suspicious activity promptly.

ALSO READ: Who Controls The Strait Of Hormuz? Iran Tables New Bill As Trump Claims US Is Its 'Guardian'

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