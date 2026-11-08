4 Dead, 88 Injured In Egypt Train Crash; Rescue Operations Underway

At least four people, including a train driver, were killed and 88 others injured after a train collision near Giza, south of Cairo, on Sunday, according to reports.

The collision led to the derailment of several carriages, triggering an emergency response as rescue teams and medical personnel rushed to the site to assist passengers. The health ministry confirmed the fatalities and said dozens of injured passengers had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, the reports added.

The circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately clear, and authorities had yet to establish what caused the accident. More than 70 ambulances were dispatched to the crash site to evacuate the injured and provide emergency medical assistance, according to the reports.

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According to the ministry, three hospitals have been designated to receive and treat those wounded in the incident. Emergency medical teams were deployed to manage the influx of patients, while rescue operations continued at the site, a report stated.

A train driver was among those killed in the crash, the ministry said.

The accident has once again drawn attention to railway safety in Egypt, where train accidents have periodically resulted in significant casualties.

Authorities will investigate the circumstances surrounding Sunday's collision, including the factors that may have contributed to the derailment.

Further details about the condition of those injured and the sequence of events leading to the crash were awaited.

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