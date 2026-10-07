Flydubai Seeks Israel Nod To Resume Tel Aviv Flights After Cockpit Attack On Indian Pilot

Flydubai has sought permission from Israeli authorities to resume flights to Tel Aviv, days after a mid-air cockpit attack on one of its flights left Indian captain Smit Machchhar seriously injured and triggered a review of aviation security procedures for foreign airline crews, according to reports.

However, Israel has so far declined the request. Transportation Minister Miri Regev has not approved the immediate return of Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv, with security concerns remaining a key issue, according to the Channel 13.

The incident took place on September 30 aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit. The assault caused the aircraft to lose altitude dramatically and left the Indian pilot with serious injuries, including blurred vision.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Despite his condition, Machchhar managed to regain control and open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members then intervened and overpowered the co-pilot. The aircraft, carrying more than 170 people, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Following the incident, Flydubai suspended its operations to Israel and began an internal investigation. The airline has now informed Israeli authorities that the inquiry is nearing completion and said several employees have already been dismissed in connection with the incident.

As part of its effort to restart the route, Flydubai has also invited officials from Israel's Transportation Ministry to Dubai next week for discussions on the airline's security measures and the resumption of services.

The cockpit attack has also prompted Israel to tighten scrutiny of foreign airline crews. Israeli authorities have introduced additional screening procedures and are considering broader measures requiring foreign crews to submit security information before arriving in the country. Under proposals being examined, crew members from countries classified as high-risk or "red" could face enhanced checks by Israeli security agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, as per the Channel 13.

The incident has drawn particular attention in India because of Machchhar's role in preventing a potentially catastrophic outcome. The injured pilot later spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recounting how he managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, enabling others to intervene.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Flight 1073 Hero: US House Honors Indian Captain Smit Machchhar For Foiling Mid-Air Terror Attack

For now, Flydubai's request to resume Tel Aviv operations remains pending. The airline's internal investigation, Israel's enhanced security measures and further consultations between the two sides are expected to determine when, or whether, the carrier can restart its Israel service.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.