Explosion At Manhattan Federal Building Linked To Fireworks, One Arrested

An explosion apparently caused by fireworks outside a major federal building in Lower Manhattan triggered a large emergency response on Monday, with authorities detaining a suspect and finding no evidence of gunfire during the initial investigation, according to CBS News.

The incident occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza, a government complex that houses several federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

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Citing senior security sources, CBS News reported that fireworks placed inside a garbage can appear to have triggered the blast, sending heavy smoke into the area.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, while law enforcement officers quickly secured the scene and took a man into custody.

Authorities said the suspect was found carrying an airsoft rifle, carbon dioxide cartridges, halogen lighting equipment and a helmet.

According to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News, the individual also had two realistic-looking BB or airsoft-style firearms, including what appeared to be a long gun transported in a grocery cart.

Officials told CBS News that a preliminary review found no evidence that any shots were fired during the incident.

Authorities are treating the case as an apparent anti-ICE attack, though the investigation remains ongoing.

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Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing outside the entrance of the federal building as police arrested the suspect.

Police have advised the public to avoid the area around Worth Street and Lafayette Street, warning of road closures, traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport while investigators continue to examine the scene, CBS News reported.

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