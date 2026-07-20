'Lords And Peasants Divide': Elon Musk Calls Out US AI Firms As Chinese Rivals Close In

Elon Musk is back in the limelight with yet another controversial statement, this time about the culture at US artificial intelligence companies. The Tesla CEO on Monday criticised the culture at US AI companies as Chinese companies continue to produce models that rival, and in some cases match, their Silicon Valley counterparts.

The billionaire, who is known for making controversial statements on social media, recently commented on a viral thread on X arguing that Chinese AI labs like DeepSeek and Kimi are outperforming expectations because of their organisational culture, rather than superior talent or resources.

Musk was responding to an X post by a user named Huaijiang. In the post, Huaijiang explained that Chinese AI labs still maintain a deeply hands-on engineering culture. "Deepseek and kimi are flat organisations where science and engineering are fused: the same people move between algorithms, data, and infra, doing whatever it takes to make the model work," the academic at New York University wrote.

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He further added that San Francisco's AI scene has a rigid hierarchy where "researcher" has become the prestigious title while infrastructure work is treated as lesser, support-level labour. Every new startup brands itself a "lab," the post noted, and ambitious engineers rush to rebrand themselves as "research engineers," leaving infrastructure to whoever couldn't escape it.

Agreeing with the post, Musk said it is "pretentious and poisonous" for for-profit companies to call themselves "labs" when they are actually corporations. He added that this creates a "lords & peasants" culture between "researchers" and engineers, even though both are, at their best, simply engineers.

The billionaire, who founded xAI, is no stranger to the debate. He has long been outspoken about the direction of the US AI industry and has frequently clashed with rivals such as OpenAI over the mission, governance, and structure of AI companies. Musk's comments come at a time when Chinese AI firms have intensified competition with US companies by releasing a string of competitive open-weight models in recent months.

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