Ebola Scare: US, Mexico, Canada Announce Travel Measures Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

With millions of fans, athletes, and tourists set to descend to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the United States, Mexico, and Canada announced coordinated public health travel measures on Thursday to guard against the spread of the Ebola virus.

The outbreak in Central Africa continues to raise alarm globally.

In a joint statement, the three host nations said: "The United States, Mexico and Canada have announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals coming from African regions at greatest risk from the Ebola virus."

"This coordinated approach aims to protect our citizens and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026, while maintaining travel and commerce across our borders. The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America." they added.

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The announcement follows a rapidly escalating global health situation. The World Health Organization on May 17 declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, warning of a high risk of spread to neighbouring countries, a declaration that has since prompted governments worldwide to tighten travel-related containment measures.

Each of the three nations has moved independently and now in concert.

The US banned non-citizens who had recently travelled to the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan from entering the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention subsequently extending the ban to green card holders who had been in those countries within the previous 21 days.

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Canada imposed a 90-day entry ban on residents from the three affected nations, with citizens and permanent residents returning from affected areas required to quarantine for 21 days from May 30.

Mexico's Health Secretary David Kershenovich meanwhile announced tighter Ebola screening at airports, urged the public to avoid travel to the DRC, and asked arrivals from the country to observe a 21-day quarantine.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be hosted across cities in all three nations.

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