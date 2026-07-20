Hormuz Deadlock: Projectile Strike Sets Dynacom Tanker Ablaze Off Omani Coast

A Malta-flagged oil tanker operated by Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers Management caught fire on Monday after it was struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the cause of the strike has not yet been determined.

The tanker, identified as Kavomaleas, was sailing about 8 nautical miles northwest of Oman's Kumzar when the incident occurred at around 1924 UTC, British maritime risk management firm Vanguard was reported as saying by Reuters. Kumzar overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies pass.

Crew rescued after abandoning vessel

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reportedly said that the crew safely evacuated the vessel after the fire broke out. The tanker was later secured by a tugboat and is currently adrift.

UKMTO added that the fire had not been extinguished at the time of its latest update. However, no environmental damage or oil spill had been reported.

Earlier, Vanguard officials had said the crew's condition was unconfirmed while regional maritime authorities began investigating the incident.

Tanker was scheduled to load oil products

The Panamax-class tanker is managed by Dynacom Tankers Management which is a Greek shipping company. It was scheduled to load oil products in the Gulf later this week. The vessel's cargo status at the time of the incident was not immediately known.

Latest attack amid heightened regional tensions

The incident comes amid growing security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz following the escalation of military tensions between the United States and Iran since earlier this month.

Since July 7, commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region have faced increasing risks after both countries intensified military strikes across the Middle East, raising fears over the security of one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Iran reports separate tanker incidents

On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers had "exploded" and become immobilised after attempting what it described as an unsafe southern route through the Strait of Hormuz.

A day earlier, the IRGC also referred to two ships involved in what it called an "accident" in the same area.

However, it remains unclear whether those incidents are connected to the fire aboard the Kavomaleas.

The latest attack is expected to heighten concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Gulf as global energy markets continue to monitor developments in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

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