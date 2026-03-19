Drones Target Kuwait Refineries Amid Wider Strikes On Haifa, Qatar Energy Sites

Two drones targeted operational units of Kuwait National Petroleum Company's refineries, triggering limited fires that were swiftly contained, even as energy infrastructure across the region faced fresh attacks.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday that a drone struck an operational unit at the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, causing a small fire. In a separate incident, another drone hit an operational unit at the Mina Abdullah Refinery, also leading to a fire.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the corporation said authorities had initiated necessary measures to control the incidents and secure operations.

Six firefighting teams were deployed to the sites and successfully brought both fires under control, KUNA reported. No injuries were reported in either attack. “The relevant authorities have begun taking the necessary measures to tackle the incident and ensure the safety of operations,” the corporation said, adding that precautionary steps were taken to protect workers and facilities.

Washington Eye, in a post on X, shared a purported video and wrote: “Drone strikes hit Kuwait's key oil refineries at Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah in back-to-back attacks, raising concerns over regional energy supplies amid escalating conflict.”

Drone Strikes Hit Kuwait's Major Oil Refineries in Escalating Energy War



Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah facilities targeted in back-to-back attacks, threatening regional supply as energy infrastructure comes under fire #WashingtonEye pic.twitter.com/AXmv5EwlAv — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) March 19, 2026

The attacks come amid a broader escalation in the region. In recent days, Kuwaiti authorities have intercepted multiple missiles and drones targeting military facilities without casualties.

Iran has said it is targeting what it describes as US military sites and interests across the region as part of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Separately, Reuters reported that an Iranian missile struck Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern port city of Haifa, though the country's Energy Ministry said the impact caused no “significant damage". “The damage to the power grid in the north is localized and not significant,” Energy Minister Eli Cohen said. “Also, in the barrage toward the north, there was no significant damage to Israeli infrastructure sites.”

Also Read: Iran Attack Knocks Out 17% of Qatar LNG Capacity; Repairs May Take Up To 5 Years: QatarEnergy CEO

Police said bomb disposal units were deployed across multiple locations in Haifa where munitions landed, while no casualties were reported.

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection added that debris from an intercepted missile fell in Haifa and is being examined as a hazardous materials incident.

In Qatar, Iran struck Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest gas export hubs, a day earlier, causing heavy damage.

QatarEnergy said “several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage.”

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