'Crazy, Hurting Our Country Very Badly': Trump Criticises Judges After Court Blocks H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Donald Trump has lashed out at federal judges after a court struck down his administration's $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, calling the judicial setback "crazy."

The ruling found that the steep levy amounted to an unlawful tax that had not been authorised by Congress, dealing a blow to Trump's aggressive immigration measures. The fee, announced through a proclamation in September last year, would have sharply raised costs for employers seeking to hire foreign professionals in speciality occupations.

Speaking to reporters while leaving New York after attending an NBA Finals match, Trump criticised the courts. “These federal judges are really giving us a hard time. It's really crazy what's going on with the court system... They're hurting our country very badly,” he said.

The court order has drawn support from lawmakers across party lines, even as the White House prepares to challenge the decision in an appeals court. Several Republicans welcomed the ruling, arguing that the fee would not only hit technology companies but also damage hospitals, universities and schools in rural regions that rely on overseas professionals to fill staffing shortages.

ALSO READ: Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Application Fee Rejected By Judge

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said the issue went beyond party politics in her state, where academic institutions are finalising faculty appointments for the next school term and communities already struggle to attract skilled workers.

The White House defended the measure and vociferously said that it would seek to overturn the ruling. "The H-1B programme has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it," spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, a report in ANI stated. She added that the administration was confident the order would be reversed on appeal, citing a separate Washington ruling that upheld a similar measure.

Indian diaspora groups in the US welcomed the decision, describing it as a fair outcome for employment-based immigration. The H-1B visa allows US firms to employ foreign workers in roles requiring technical or theoretical expertise. Indians remain the largest beneficiaries of the programme, which offers 65,000 visas annually, plus 20,000 for applicants with advanced US degrees.

ALSO READ: $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Struck Down: What Happens Next? Impact On Indians Explained

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