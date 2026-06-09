$100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Struck Down: What Happens Next? Impact On Indians Explained

A US federal court has struck down a controversial Trump administration policy that imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. The ruling is being seen as a major relief for employers, universities and thousands of skilled foreign professionals, including Indians, seeking to work in the United States.

The ruling, issued by US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in Massachusetts, invalidates the policy nationwide and removes a significant financial hurdle that many feared would severely restrict access to the H-1B visa programme.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general, who challenged the policy announced by Trump in September that sharply increased the cost of obtaining H-1B visas.

Judge Sorokin ruled that the policy implementing the "Proclamation is declared unlawful and is vacated in its entirety.”

What Was The $100,000 H-1B Fee?

The controversy started last year in September when the President Donald Trump introduced a proclamation dramatically increasing the cost of obtaining new H-1B visas, which enables technology companies to employ highly skilled workers from around the world.

Before the policy was introduced, employers typically paid between $2,000 and $5,000 in government fees to sponsor an H-1B worker, depending on the category of the application. The new policy raised that amount to $100,000 for new H-1B visa holders, making sponsorship significantly more expensive.

While announcing the fee increase, Trump argued that the H-1B visa programme "has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor."

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Why Is The H-1B Visa Important?

The H-1B visa remains one of the primary pathways for highly skilled foreign professionals to work in the United States. It is used by technology companies, research institutions, hospitals and universities to recruit talent in fields such as engineering, artificial intelligence, healthcare and others. The programme is also important for international students seeking employment opportunities in the US after completing their studies.

Why The Verdict Matters For Indians

The ruling is particularly significant for Indian professionals, who account for the majority of H-1B visa recipients each year. Indian engineers, software developers, researchers, doctors and other skilled workers form a large part of the workforce hired through the programme. Many leading US technology firms, particularly in Silicon Valley, depend heavily on Indian talent.

If the $100,000 fee had remained in place, employers may have become far more selective about sponsoring foreign workers due to the steep increase in costs. The steep fee hike may have prompted companies to limit or rethink hiring through the H-1B programme.

The court's decision removes that immediate concern and preserves access to one of the most important employment routes for skilled Indian professionals.

Relief For Employers And Universities

The judgment is also being viewed as a major win for companies, universities and research institutions. Employers can now hire individuals without paying the additional $100,000 cost, unless the ruling is stayed or overturned.

The states that challenged the policy had argued that the fee would place a substantial burden on state universities and hospitals, potentially affecting academic research and patient care.

What It Means For IT Companies

The ruling is a significant relief for India's IT sector, which relies heavily on the H-1B visa programme to deploy skilled professionals to the United States. A proposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications would have substantially increased costs for companies sending employees overseas, raising concerns across the industry.

Indian IT giants such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech are among the largest users of H-1B visas, although many have gradually reduced their dependence on the programme by increasing local hiring in the US. The court's decision removes a major cost overhang for the sector's American operations, but the issue may not be settled yet, with the Trump administration expected to challenge the ruling through the appeals process.

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What Happens Next?

For now, the ruling restores the previous fee structure and eliminates the additional charge imposed. However, the legal battle may not be over. The Trump administration can appeal the decision and seek a review by a higher court. If that happens, the future of the policy could ultimately be decided through further litigation.

Jeff Robins, senior counsel at BAL, said employers should keep a close watch on future developments. “The government is likely to seek a stay of the vacatur pending appeal, and there is a possibility that the order could be paused or reversed in the coming weeks or months. In addition, employers should be alert to other potential responsive actions by the administration,” he was quoted as saying by Forbes.

Until then, employers, universities and skilled foreign professionals can continue using the H-1B programme under the existing fee framework.

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