Deadly Attacks On Saudi Arabia Risk Wider War That Draws In US

"The Houthis are feeling the impact of the Saudi airstrikes carried out over the past few days in areas under their control," Nagi said. "They have lost a significant number of fighters, and several strategic sites have been hit, including drone workshops, arms depots and telecommunications towers." Still, the Houthis retain an arsenal of Iranian-designed ballistic missiles capable of reaching Riyadh and cheap attack drones that can be assembled locally. The group has survived years of Saudi and US bombing campaigns, and the latest strikes demonstrate how difficult it may be to stop it from inflicting further damage on the kingdom. "They appear to have enough cheap drones and missiles, as well as the know-how, to conduct long-range strikes against Saudi civilian infrastructure, which is a soft target," said Stacie Pettyjohn, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank who previously worked in strategy at the Pentagon. The attacks also present difficult choices for Saudi Arabia's allies, starting with the US, which launched major strikes against the Houthis last year before agreeing to a truce. Trump has sought to avoid further military escalation with Iran ahead of November's midterm elections, and Washington has so far limited its support for the Saudi offensive to intelligence sharing. "It is very unlikely that the Saudis can stop the attacks if the US could not - short of sending in ground forces or dramatically improving the capability of the Yemeni fighters it is supporting," Pettyjohn said. "Suppression requires constant air patrols searching for launchers, which is difficult. And the Yemenis seem to have used the time since the ceasefire with the US to rearm." Riyadh has grown frustrated with the limited assistance from its Western allies, according to people familiar with the matter. Britain has provided an air-refueling aircraft, but Saudi requests for additional defensive support in recent weeks have yet to be approved, said the people, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. France said it will dispatch defensive military equipment to the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu. The escalation also poses a test for Turkey and Pakistan, which signed a defense pact with Saudi Arabia in August, known as the Mecca Defense Alliance. Both have signaled willingness to send troops or weapons to help defend the kingdom, but Turkey has ruled out joining offensive operations against the Houthis. For Saudi Arabia, the Houthis' success comes at a challenging time. The kingdom is set to host a series of events aimed at pitching itself as one of the world's most lucrative investment plays. That includes its flagship Future Investment Initiative, often dubbed Davos in the Desert, which draws Wall Street titans from Goldman Sachs' David Solomon to BlackRock's Larry Fink. Executives at top oil firms including BP and Shell pulled out of the World Petroleum Congress scheduled to start on Sunday, in a sign of how the attacks are already disrupting business in Riyadh. The capital's financial district, home to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund and major foreign banks and consultancies, also shifted to remote work. The UK government warned Sunday against all but essential travel to Jeddah and Dammam, as well as to all Saudi airports except for Medina. It suggested British citizens consider departing Saudi Arabia via land to neighboring countries. The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday issued a warning to all US airlines to exercise caution flying to or over parts of Saudi Arabia "at all altitudes." Australia on Monday updated its advice for Riyadh's main airport to "Do not Travel" and advised citizens to reconsider their need to travel to Saudi Arabia. The attacks come as the Middle East's largest economy faces growing financial strain after years of heavy spending on the crown prince's Vision 2030 transformation agenda. The government this month increased its budget deficit projection and said the economy will probably contract 3.6% this year, making foreign investment and financing even more critical. "The latest events may be a disruption to foreign investment but investors and partners won't be pulling out. They will be observing and waiting to get in," said Said El-Saadi, chief executive of Access KSA, a Saudi-based international business advisory firm. Still, Saudi leaders may conclude they have little choice but to escalate if they want to end the attacks and restore peace. "The Houthis have always been aggressive and willing to take risks," said Nadwa Al-Dawsari, associate fellow at the Middle East Institute. "They only back down when faced with a credible threat, and so far, they haven't faced one."