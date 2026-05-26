'Dangerous Bluff': What's Behind Alberta's Brexit-Style Exit Movement As Canada PM Sounds Alarm

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney has described Alberta's separatist sentiments as a "dangerous bluff" as the western province considers holding a non-binding referendum on whether it should remain a part of Canada, according to reports on Tuesday.

"In these separation issues, it is often advanced that, 'vote for this and it's a free option. Vote for this and we will strengthen our hand in future negotiations.' That is a very dangerous bluff," Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

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Carney drew parallels between Alberta's separatist debate and Brexit, warning that the province could face significant economic consequences if it were to pursue separation from Canada.

"I saw first-hand what happened in the United Kingdom when the view was, 'vote for this, it'll be soft and then we'll negotiate.' And they're still, 10 years later, trying to undo what people didn't think they were voting for but what they ended up having," Carney said.

According to the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research, Brexit reduced the United Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) by an estimated 6% to 8%, highlighting the long-term economic fallout of political separation movements.

The comments come after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans for a non-binding referendum on the province's future status within Canada. However, Smith has maintained that both she and her government support Alberta remaining within the Canadian federation.

Alberta's Separatism Explained

Alberta's separatist movements, such as 'Stay Free Alberta', primarily name economic dissatisfaction as the reason for this sentiment, pointing to poorer provinces receiving equalisation payments, and Alberta paying more in federal taxes, but not receiving similar funding.

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Another argument that is used is the claim that Canada's environmental regulations are hindering oil pipeline projects, delaying them, making them more expensive or contributing to their cancellation, to the oil-rich province's alleged detriment.

Alberta, which is a western province, has also aired grievances regarding political representation. The long-standing contention being that provinces situated in the west hold less political influence due to them having a comparatively lower population, resulting in decision making from the central government that overlooks their interests, as per critics.

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