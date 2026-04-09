Cyclone Maila Live Tracker: Storm Likely To Hit Australia Next Week; Check Details

A powerful tropical system, Severe Cyclone Maila, is advancing towards the Far North Queensland coastline, with Australian officials cautioning that it could make landfall in the early part of next week. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said on Thursday that the category 4 storm is moving gradually westward across the Solomon Sea, positioned between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, BoM expects it to make landfall between Cooktown and Lockhart River on Tuesday as a category two system. Jonathan How, a senior meteorologist at BoM, said, "There is still some variation in the exact timing among the computer models, but confidence is increasing that Maila's track will take it towards northern parts of Cape York peninsula."

"But it is still five days away, and Maila's exact path, timing and strength will be influenced by a number of factors before then."

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Meteorologist Dylan Narramore told news.com.au, "It's now starting to move towards the west south-west, and likely to impact parts of far northern Queensland early next week."

Cyclone Maila Live Tracker

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As per news.com.au, Cyclone Maila will move into the Coral Sea over the weekend before edging closer to Far North Queensland from Sunday through Monday, with a coastal impact likely by Tuesday.

Narramore noted that the system had turned west after coming under the influence of a broad upper-level high, expected to direct it west and then south-west in the coming days. Current projections show a spread of potential landfall locations across Cape York Peninsula.

Cyclone Maila Causes Havoc

Packing wind gusts of up to 260km/h, the category four storm has set a new benchmark as the strongest cyclone recorded so far north in the Solomon Sea. Images from affected areas show widespread destruction in isolated parts of the Solomon Islands, including Western and Choiseul provinces.

According to state broadcaster SIBC, three relatives remain unaccounted for after a vessel capsized amid turbulent conditions. BoM's senior meteorologist, Liam Smart, described Maila as unprecedented for the area in comments to the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"It's the strongest cyclone this far north in the Solomon Sea on record," he said.

Maila had earlier reached category 5 strength before weakening marginally and continuing its slow progression in the direction of Australia. So far, its offshore location has meant that the most severe winds have not impacted densely populated areas, reported SBS News and AAP.

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