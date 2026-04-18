Indian-Flagged Tanker Targeted In Hormuz; MEA Conveys 'Deep Concern' To Iranian Envoy

Two Indian-flagged vessels were forced to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian gunboats opened fire near the key shipping route northeast of Oman.

The incident took place after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and announced that control of the vital waterway had reverted to its previous state amid the continuing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

According to sources in the Directorate General of Shipping, there has been no damage to either vessel and no injuries have been reported among crew members.

"As of now, no damage or injuries to crew on Indian-flagged vessels," sources said. "Safety of seafarers and ships is the priority," DG Shipping sources told NDTV.

Following the incident, New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India. Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait. The Ambassador of Iran undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities."

ALSO READ: Iran Gunboats Open Fire On Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz As Tehran Reimposes Curbs

Sources said the two Indian vessels came under fire from Iranian gunboats while transiting through the strategically important shipping lane. Both vessels were forced to change course and turn back.

One of the two ships involved in the incident is a very large crude carrier (VLCC), a class of tanker designed for transporting massive quantities of crude oil over long distances.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude shipments passing through the narrow waterway every day.

ALSO READ: What is Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool? Key Features, Benefits Explained

Reuters reported that more than a dozen tankers, including three sanctioned vessels, transited through the Strait of Hormuz after the 50-day blockade was lifted on Friday, shipping data showed.

Meanwhile, the US military said it has forced 23 ships to turn back near the Strait of Hormuz since imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In a post on X, US Central Command said American forces continue to enforce the blockade “against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas”.

The blockade, ordered by President Donald Trump, began on April 13 as part of Washington's efforts to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.