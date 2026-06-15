Dharavi Project Picks Up Speed As BMC Begins Relocation Process For Shahunagar Residents

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project has entered a new phase, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) beginning the process of relocating residents from Shahunagar to make way for redevelopment work.

According to officials, notices have been issued to around 900 BMC tenant families in Shahunagar, asking them to vacate their homes and prepare for temporary relocation. The move follows a similar exercise carried out in Sector 6 of Dharavi last month as authorities seek to free up land required for rehabilitation and renewal construction.

Residents have been offered two relocation options during the redevelopment period. Those opting for transit accommodation will be shifted to MHADA buildings in Dharavi's Sector 5, where around 500 units have already been readied. Others can choose rented accommodation and receive a monthly rent allowance.

Officials said families currently living in units of up to 275 sq ft will receive a monthly rent payment of Rs 22,000, while residents of 375 sq ft units will be eligible for Rs 30,000 per month. The rent support will be increased by 5% annually. In addition, each family will receive a one-time shifting allowance of Rs 15,000.

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Before residents move out, authorities will sign agreements detailing the terms of temporary relocation and rehabilitation benefits. Officials said permanent rehabilitation homes are expected to be delivered within five years from the commencement certificate, with residents remaining within the same locality.

Under the redevelopment plan, eligible residents will receive new homes with a minimum carpet area of 500 sq ft or 1.35 times the carpet area of their existing dwelling, whichever is higher.

The latest relocation exercise comes as the Maharashtra government pushes to accelerate on-ground execution of the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed authorities to make 10,000 homes available by 2028, underscoring the government's focus on speeding up rehabilitation and housing delivery.

While authorities say the relocation process is necessary to begin construction in phases, the exercise marks one of the largest resident movements undertaken so far under the project and will be closely watched as redevelopment activity gathers pace in Dharavi.

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