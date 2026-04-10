India 'Deeply Concerned' Over Massive Civilian Casualties In Lebanon After Israeli Strikes

India has expressed deep concern over rising civilian casualties in Lebanon amid continued Israeli strikes, stressing that the protection of civilians remains its foremost priority even as a fragile ceasefire holds in West Asia.

Addressing a briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the situation as disturbing, particularly in light of India's longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties that have been reported in Lebanon. As a troop-contributing country to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which is invested in Lebanon's peace and security, the trajectory of events is very disturbing,” Jaiswal said.

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He reiterated India's consistent stance on safeguarding civilian lives during conflicts.

“India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential,” he added.

The government also said it is closely monitoring the safety of Indian nationals in Lebanon.

“Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community regarding their safety and security, and we have around 1,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon,” Jaiswal noted.

The remarks come amid growing uncertainty over the scope of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with disagreements persisting over whether it extends to Israeli operations in Lebanon.

While Tehran has indicated that the truce includes a halt to Israeli military activity, both Washington and Israel have maintained that strikes targeting Hezbollah are excluded.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that “there is no ceasefire in Lebanon,” adding, “We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force.”

According to reports, recent Israeli strikes have resulted in hundreds of casualties, intensifying fears of further escalation. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is expected to visit Washington for talks following Israel's push for direct negotiations.

The situation underscores mounting strain on the ceasefire, with continued hostilities in Lebanon threatening broader diplomatic efforts in the region.

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