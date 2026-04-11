China's Role In Iran Ceasefire Is Overstated, CCTV Account Says

China did not play a decisive role in bringing about a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict, according to a social media account affiliated with China Central Television.

There has been an attempt to steer the narrative toward the idea that Iran “only listens to China,” shifting responsibility for ceasefire talks on to Beijing, according to a Saturday post on Yuyuantantian, a social-media account affiliated with CCTV.

China has balanced its approach to take into account the concerns of the different sides rather than focus on any specific party, according to the post. Beijing exercised its veto power on a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have encouraged countries to coordinate defensive efforts on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

China has remained “impartial” throughout the conflict, the post said, adding that lasting peace cannot be defined by “who listens to whom” or sustained through bloc politics, but requires mutual respect and trust to ease tensions and prevent further conflict.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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