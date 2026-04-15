China-Built 'Spy Satellite' Aided Iran in Tracking US Bases? Beijing Denies Claims

Iran deployed a Chinese-built satellite to monitor US military bases across the Middle East during a recent phase of conflict, the Financial Times reported, citing leaked Iranian military documents and satellite data.

According to the report, the satellite—identified as TEE-01B—was acquired by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in late 2024 after being launched from China.

The satellite, developed by a commercial Chinese firm, was reportedly transferred to Iran through an “in-orbit delivery” model, a relatively opaque arrangement in the space industry.

Leaked materials reviewed by the publication, including coordinate logs and imagery timestamps, suggest the satellite was used to track key US military installations before and after missile and drone strikes in March.

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Among the locations allegedly monitored were bases in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Djibouti and Oman.

The report notes that the satellite captured imagery of Prince Sultan Air Base over multiple days in March.

Around the same period, US President Donald Trump had confirmed that American aircraft stationed at the base were hit, with several refuelling planes damaged.

Other sites said to be under surveillance included facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as strategic airbases and ports across the Gulf region.

Civilian infrastructure, including ports and energy facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, was also reportedly imaged.

The TEE-01B satellite is said to offer a resolution of around half a metre—significantly sharper than Iran's earlier systems such as Noor-3—allowing for more precise identification of assets on the ground.

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Under the alleged agreement, Iran gained access to a global ground control network operated by a Beijing-based satellite services provider, enabling remote operation and real-time data access.

The deal was reportedly valued at about $36.6 million, covering launch, technical support and imagery services.

Analysts cited in the report suggest the capability marks a significant enhancement in Iran's military surveillance, particularly in targeting and post-strike assessment. It also reflects a broader strategy by Tehran to decentralise its space infrastructure following reported strikes on domestic facilities in recent years.

China, however, has firmly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson for its foreign ministry said claims of Beijing providing military support to Iran were “purely fabricated,” warning of countermeasures if such accusations are used to justify economic actions like tariff hikes.

The Chinese embassy in Washington also dismissed the report as “speculative and insinuative disinformation,” maintaining that China promotes peace and does not engage in actions that escalate conflicts.

The findings come amid growing scrutiny in Washington over the dual-use nature of China's commercial space sector and its potential links to military operations.

The Financial Times report also references earlier concerns about Chinese satellite firms allegedly providing imagery to Iran-backed groups in the region.

While US officials have not publicly confirmed the satellite link, the report underscores increasing geopolitical concerns over the intersection of commercial space technology and military strategy in conflict zones.

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