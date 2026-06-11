CENTCOM Shares Video Of US Forces Striking Vessel Off Oman With Indian Crew On Board | Watch

The United States Central Command has shared a video of them striking the Indian oil tanker M/T Jalveer for "attempting to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman." American forces have hit three separate Indian-flagged oil vessels in the past few days.

"US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 p.m. ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil, marking the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week.," CENTCOM said in an elaborate post on social media platform X.

US Central Command's post comes as India expressed serious concern over a series of attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf region, with three ships coming under attack since June 8 and three Indian sailors losing their lives in one of the incidents.

"The attacks on ships are deeply worrisome. These attacks must end immediately," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a briefing, adding that the Ministry had summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks to protest the strikes on Wednesday.

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The post further stated that the forces acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman.

Following which, an American aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces."

Earlier in the week, US aircrafts "disabled" Indian-flagged vessels M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

"Marivex violated the blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and Settebello attempted to transport Iranian oil," the post highlighted.

So far, CENTCOM forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13, as per the post.

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