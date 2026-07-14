Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Carroll Gets $5.6 Million From Trump In Abuse Case, Court Says

The Supreme Court on June 29 left intact a jury's finding that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and defamed her in 2022 when he denied it.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Carroll Gets $5.6 Million From Trump In Abuse Case, Court Says
E. Jean Carroll at federal court in New York in 2023.
Photo Source: Bloomberg News

New York writer E. Jean Carroll received the $5 million plus interest that she won from President Donald Trump in her sexual-abuse lawsuit three years ago, days after Trump failed to sway a judge to block the transfer during a last-ditch appeal of the case to the US Supreme Court.

A total of $5.6 million was transferred Monday by the US court system, which had been holding the money, to an account set up for Carroll by her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, according to a docket entry in the case Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on June 29 left intact a jury's finding that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and defamed her in 2022 when he denied it. Trump on July 6 asked the justices to take the unusual step of reconsidering their rejection of his appeal. A decision hasn't yet been made.

“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”

ALSO READ: 'Have To Look': Trump Keeps Doors Open For Secondary Sanctions On India, China

Trump's legal team didn't immediately return a request to comment.

Kaplan said in a recent court filing that Carroll did not intend to use the money until the Supreme Court decides on Trump's request for reconsideration, which she has called a delay tactic. Carroll plans to use the money for her retirement, Kaplan has said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FIFA Unveils World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Featuring Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed

FIFA Unveils World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Featuring Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com