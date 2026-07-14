Carroll Gets $5.6 Million From Trump In Abuse Case, Court Says

New York writer E. Jean Carroll received the $5 million plus interest that she won from President Donald Trump in her sexual-abuse lawsuit three years ago, days after Trump failed to sway a judge to block the transfer during a last-ditch appeal of the case to the US Supreme Court.

A total of $5.6 million was transferred Monday by the US court system, which had been holding the money, to an account set up for Carroll by her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, according to a docket entry in the case Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on June 29 left intact a jury's finding that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and defamed her in 2022 when he denied it. Trump on July 6 asked the justices to take the unusual step of reconsidering their rejection of his appeal. A decision hasn't yet been made.

“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”

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Trump's legal team didn't immediately return a request to comment.

Kaplan said in a recent court filing that Carroll did not intend to use the money until the Supreme Court decides on Trump's request for reconsideration, which she has called a delay tactic. Carroll plans to use the money for her retirement, Kaplan has said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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