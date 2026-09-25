'Breaking Ranks': British Gaza War Film With IDF Testimonies Gets International Emmy Nod

A British documentary featuring testimonies from serving and former Israeli soldiers alleging misconduct by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza has been nominated for an International Emmy Award in the current affairs category.

“Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War” is among four nominees in the category, according to the International Emmy Awards panel. The documentary aired on British broadcaster ITV in November 2025 and was directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Ben Zand and Israeli producer Matan Cohen.

Times of Israel reported that the film features interviews with IDF personnel, including some who spoke publicly for the first time. According to the documentary's producers, the testimonies raise questions about the conduct of Israeli forces in Gaza and potential breaches of international law.

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The soldiers interviewed alleged that relaxed rules of engagement contributed to civilian deaths, while also making claims about the use of Palestinians as human shields and orders to destroy buildings without clear military justification.

One tank commander, identified in the documentary as Daniel, described an alleged practice referred to as the mosquito protocol. He claimed Palestinians were forced to enter Hamas tunnels wearing vests equipped with smartphones that transmitted GPS information to Israeli forces.

“The commanders saw how it works. And the practice spread like wildfire. After about a week, every company was operating its own mosquito,” Daniel said, according to the documentary.

The claims echo allegations reported previously about Israeli forces using detained Palestinians to conduct reconnaissance in potentially booby-trapped tunnels and buildings. The IDF has denied allegations of using civilians as human shields and has said it has opened investigations into such claims.

Responding to the documentary last year, the IDF said it remains committed to the rule of law and that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly examined. It added that several investigations by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division were ongoing.

Following the documentary's broadcast, Zand's production company, Zandland, released the film on YouTube after testimonies from IDF whistleblowers attracted attention in the UK media.

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Another Israel-related film, “NAZA”, features interviews with 24 masked Israeli soldiers who allege that the IDF used artificial intelligence in Gaza targeting and accepted high civilian casualties during the early stages of the war. The IDF has denied the film's main allegations. “NAZA” received a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Other Israel-related productions nominated for International Emmys include Louis Theroux's BBC documentary “The Settlers”, which examines Israeli outposts and Jewish ultranationalists in the West Bank. In the news category, Al Jazeera's “Missing in Gaza” was also nominated.

The International Emmy winners will be announced in New York on November 23. The awards recognise television programmes originally produced and aired outside the US.

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