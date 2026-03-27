IDF On The Brink? Israeli Army Chief Warns Military Could 'Collapse' as Troop Crisis Deepens

The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Eyal Zamir, has warned that the military risks “collapsing in on itself” due to mounting operational strain and a deepening manpower shortage amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 13 News.

According to the report, Zamir made the remarks during a high-level security cabinet meeting, where he raised serious concerns about the army's preparedness.

“I am raising 10 red flags before you,” he told ministers, as cited by The Times of Israel.

Zamir stressed the urgent need for legislative intervention, calling for a conscription law, a reserve duty framework, and an extension of mandatory military service.

“The IDF now needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” he said, warning that without such steps, the military could soon struggle to sustain routine operations and maintain its reserve forces, according to the report.

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This is not the first time Zamir has flagged the issue. In January, he wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, cautioning that the personnel shortage could soon undermine operational readiness.

The manpower crunch has worsened since the outbreak of the Gaza war following the October 7, 2023 attacks. The military has repeatedly told lawmakers it faces a shortfall of around 12,000 troops amid sustained operational demands, The Times of Israel reported.

The issue is further complicated by political divisions over military service exemptions. Ultra-Orthodox parties have pushed to preserve exemptions for their communities, even after a 2024 ruling by Israel's High Court found no legal basis for the longstanding exemption granted to Haredi yeshiva students.

Reports indicate that nearly 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged 18 to 24 are currently eligible for military service but have not enlisted, according to The Times of Israel.

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