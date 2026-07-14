'Be Guardian Of Lindsey Graham's Grave': Iran Takes Swipe At Trump Over Post On Hormuz

Iran has criticised US President Donald Trump's comments that Washington would become the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior Iranian official responding with a sharp rebuke and asking him to “guard Graham's grave”.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, rejected the suggestion that foreign forces were needed to secure the strategically important waterway. Responding to Trump's remarks on X, Rezaei said Iran did not require external assistance to protect the strait.

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“We do not need foreign labour to protect the strait,” Rezaei said.

He added that if Trump was determined to work as a guard, “he should go and guard Graham's grave”, referring to US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on Saturday.

The comments came after Trump said the United States would likely assume control of security operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which a significant share of global energy shipments pass. The remarks have further increased tensions between Washington and Tehran amid an ongoing escalation in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned Saudi Arabia's reported attack on Sana'a International Airport in Yemen, calling it a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and Yemen's sovereignty. The spokesperson also said the attack breached the 2022 ceasefire agreement.

Iranian state-affiliated media and sources close to Yemen's Houthi movement reported that airstrikes damaged the runway at Sana'a Airport. Videos shared on social media showed an Iranian Mahan Air passenger aircraft travelling from Tehran to Sana'a landing at Al Hudaydah Airport in western Yemen after the reported strikes.

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