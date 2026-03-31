Amid Iran War, Pete Hegseth Makes 'Secret' Gulf Visit to Meet US Troops

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to American troops in the Gulf over the weekend, underscoring Washington's focus on military preparedness as the conflict with Iran intensifies.

“Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to visit our troops fighting in Operation Epic Fury. We were on the ground in CENTCOM on Saturday for about half the day,” Hegseth said at a news conference alongside Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He did not disclose the specific locations visited, citing security concerns to ensure the sites are “not targeted.”

Hegseth said troops deployed in the Middle East remain committed to a long fight, driven by a sense of purpose.

“These troops want to finish this fight for their kids and their grandkids. This is about history, this is about legacy,” he said.

Following his visit, Hegseth took to X to share photos with American troops: “I witnessed warriors — a brotherhood of men and women, all warriors.”

I witnessed warriors. A brotherhood of men and women - warriors all. pic.twitter.com/S7cDcATpOI — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) March 31, 2026

According to Hegseth, there is also a growing demand within the ranks for intensified military action, with personnel seeking access to larger and more advanced weapons systems against Iran.

However, he declined to clarify whether US ground forces could be deployed.

“You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do, or what you are not willing to do, to include boots on the ground,” he said, adding that such options remain available if required.

“The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it,” Hegseth said, even as he acknowledged that diplomatic efforts are ongoing. “They are very real. They are ongoing, they are active, and I think, gaining strength,” he said of the negotiations.

Also Read: US-Iran War: Qatar Rules Out Mediation Role, Urges To Avoid Targeting Critical Infrastructure

Separately, Donald Trump warned on Monday that Washington could escalate its offensive if a ceasefire is not reached soon and key shipping routes remain blocked. Potential targets could include Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub and desalination facilities.

The conflict, now in its 32nd day, began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes under “Operation Epic Fury” following stalled nuclear talks. The offensive targeted multiple Iranian cities and reportedly killed several senior leaders, including late Supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has retaliated with attacks across the Gulf, including strikes reported in Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.