A Sea Of White: Hajj 2026 Reaches Its Spiritual Summit On Day Of Arafat | In Pictures

More than 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered on the plains of Arafat on Tuesday to perform the most important ritual of Hajj, in one of the world's largest annual gatherings of faith and devotion.

Pilgrims moved towards the vast desert plain in a calm and orderly manner as Saudi authorities managed crowd movement and carried out extensive operations across the holy site.

Arafat Day, observed around 70 days after Ramadan, marks the second day of Hajj and is considered among the holiest days in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of a Quranic verse marking the completion of Islam.

Photo Credit: Haramain

Many pilgrims walked towards Mount of Mercy, where worshippers stood side by side in prayer, raising their hands in supplication and seeking forgiveness in a deeply spiritual moment.

Mount of Mercy holds great importance in Islamic history as the place where Prophet Muhammad delivered his Farewell Sermon during his final pilgrimage more than 1,400 years ago.

Today, the site remains one of the most recognised landmarks of Hajj and the focal point of the Day of Arafat — considered the central pillar of the pilgrimage, without which Hajj is not considered complete.

Pilgrims travelled from Mina to Mount Arafat before dawn on Tuesday, spending the day in prayer and reflection at Islam's holiest Hajj site, marking the spiritual peak of the annual pilgrimage.

Photo Credit: Haramain

Located around 18 kilometres from the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the plains of Arafat turn every year from an open stretch of desert into a temporary city hosting millions of pilgrims for less than 12 hours.

Surrounded by mountains and connected to nearby pilgrimage sites through a large transport and services network, Arafat becomes the spiritual centre of the Islamic world during Hajj.

Despite soaring temperatures, pilgrims continued performing Hajj rituals under intense heat, with authorities putting extensive arrangements in place to ensure their safety and comfort.

Photo Credit: Haramain

Gulf News reported that Saudi authorities have said hospitals, medical centres and emergency units across the site had been fully activated to assist pilgrims throughout the day. Mount Arafat Hospital, along with health clinics and ambulance stations, remained on high alert to respond to emergencies and provide immediate medical support.

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