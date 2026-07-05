'A Force For Global Good': PM Modi Hails 'Limitless Potential' Of India-US Ties On America's 250th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a warm congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States as America celebrates the historic 250th anniversary of its independence.

In a post on X, PM Modi said “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," while extending his best wishes on the milestone, underlining the importance India places on its ties with the US. He called the occasion a “historic” moment for America and highlighted the growing partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

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PM Modi's message went beyond greetings and focused on values that bind the two countries together. He said India and the United States “share more than a strategic partnership”, stressing their shared belief in democracy, the rule of law and the “limitless potential” of their people.

According to him, these common values make India–US friendship “a force for global good”, suggesting that cooperation between the two nations can help address wider challenges around the world, from security and technology to climate and economic growth.

“May the next 250 years will bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America” and take the India–US partnership to new heights”, said PM Modi signalling that India wants closer ties with the US in the decades ahead.

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As America marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the country is holding large‑scale celebrations to remember the day in 1776 when the thirteen colonies formally broke away from British rule and set out as a new nation.

Events across the United States include parades, flag‑hoisting ceremonies, concerts and fireworks, along with special programmes that honour the leaders and ideas behind the Declaration, such as liberty, equality and the right of people to choose their own government.

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