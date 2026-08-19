MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Postponed; Check Revised Dates

MCC has postponed the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result. As per the revised counselling schedule, the provisional seat allotment result will now be released on August 21.

MCC NEET Round 1 Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule

Check complete schedule for MCC Counselling 2026 NEET UG below

NEET Choice Filling & Locking Ends August 18, 2026 Processing of Seat Allotment August 19-20, 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result August 21, 2026 NEET Allotment Letter Download August 21 to 31, 2026 Reporting to Allotted College August 22 to 31, 2026

Students who have registered for the undergraduate medical counselling process can check the college and courses allotted to them by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET seat allotment process was conducted on August 18. Candidates who get a college or a medical seat allocation will be required to report to the institution between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31

Check this article for all the NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment result related information.

NEET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be updated here once MCC releases it - Direct Link

How to Check MCC NEET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates who completed the registration and choice filling can follow these steps to check the provisional NEET seat allotment for round 1 counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab.

Step 3: Under the “Current Events” section, click on the link for MCC NEET 2026 round 1 seat allotment results.

Step 4: Once done, the NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your NEET 2026 AIR using the search option to check the allotted institute and course.

Also Read: CBSE Begins Phase-Wise Declaration Of Results Of Tier-II Recruitment Examination For KVS, NVS

NEET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Details Mentioned

The following details are mentioned in the MCC NEET round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2026.

Candidate's NEET Roll Number

All India Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted College

MBBS/BDS Course

Allotted Category

Candidate's category

Reporting Status

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download KEA Scorecard

NEET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's Next?

After the seat allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the further procedure to secure their admission. Candidates who get a college or a medical seat allocation must report to their respective institutes between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31, as per counselling schedule issued by MCC.

The participating medical institutes will conduct the document verification process of all the students on Aug. 26.

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